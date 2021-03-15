The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce will host its Chamber Gala on Friday, March 19, as a hybrid event. Guests can enjoy the celebration in the comfort of their homes as SAGE Award finalists safely gather at the Hilton Scranton.

The Gala is the area’s premier event honoring the top businesses in our community. Twelve SAGE Awards (Scranton Awards for Growth & Excellence) will be presented to celebrate the growth, success, and adaptation of NEPA businesses.

This year’s SAGE Awards have been enhanced to honor and recognize the innovation our local businesses employed due to COVID-19 with the creation of the new IMPACT Award for 2021, which includes three categories: Community Outreach, People and Culture, and Products and Services.

Learn more and register for the Chamber Gala at www.scrantonchamber.com.