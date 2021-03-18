WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Monday signed a writ declaring a special election in the 22nd Senatorial District, and one party has already chosen a candidate.

The seat was vacated when former Sen. John Blake, a Democrat, left to take a position on the staff of U.S. Rep. Marr Cartwright, D-Moosic. Blake represented the 22nd District of the Senate for 10 years, from 2011 to 2021.

The special election will be held during the primary, Tuesday, May 18.

Chris Patrick, chair of the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee, said a vote was taken Saturday and State Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, was chosen as the candidate. Representatives of Luzerne County Democratic Committee and Monroe County Democratic Committee participated in the vote, Patrick said.

Lackawanna County Republican Committee Chair Lance Stange said the GOP has not selected a nominee yet.

“Our process is a little different from the Democrats,” Stange said. “Because the district is larger than one county, PAGOP rules dictate that we use a conferee process to select the nominee. The Committees are in the process of selecting conferees. Once that is complete, the meeting to select the candidate will be at the call of PAGOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas. More information will be forthcoming.”

Names that have circulated concerning possible GOP candidates are Chris Chermak, Lackawanna County Commissioner; Gene Talerico, former first assistant DA in Lackawanna County; and Earl Granville, who ran for the Republican nomination in the 8th Congressional District last year.

Patrick said State Rep. Kyle Mullins, 112th District, lost out to Flynn by a vote of 206-188 to gain the spot on the ballot.

“We had two great guys who are incredibly qualified,” Patrick said. “I think what mattered most with our committee members was seniority. And Mary Flynn is a fighter for the people, He will do a fine job for us.”

Flynn, 45, has served in the legislature since January 2013. Mullins, 36 of Blakely, began serving in December 2018.

State Democratic leaders and Lt. Gov. Fetterman decided to hold the special election on Primary Day to make it more convenient for voters and less expensive for taxpayers in the district.

The 22nd Senatorial district covers all of Lackawanna County, part of Luzerne County (the boroughs of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, and Pittston Township), and part of Monroe County (Barrett, Coolbaugh, and Price townships).

On Feb. 15, Cartwright announced that he hired Blake, 60, to his staff.

Blake, D-Archbald began working for the congressman on March 8. With his extensive economic development experience, Cartwright said Blake will lead a district-wide economic development effort.

Blake’s salary in the Senate was $90,335. Blake will be paid $110,000 a year in his new job with Cartwright.

