Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Lackawanna County will hold a live free one-hour webinar, “Get on the Map! Support our Pollinators & Certify You Garden” on April 6 at 7 p.m. The webinar will present how home gardeners can participate in supporting and protecting our pollinators, along with how to design and plant a pollinator friendly garden. In addition the program will explain the Penn State Pollinator Friendly Garden Certification and how to get your garden certified. Judy Coleman and Michele Davis, Master Gardeners, will present the program that will allow time after for questions. To register call 1-877-345-0691 or visit https://bit.ly/3rhn4uY.