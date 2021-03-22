La PLUME — The AFA Art Gallery in downtown Scranton will host the Keystone College Senior Art Exhibit this spring with opening night scheduled for Friday, April 2, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Exhibition, “Becoming…” will run through Saturday, May 1, and feature nine women artists from Keystone’s visual arts program: Erika Acevedo, Nadine Daley, Ruby Haskins, Kathleen McHugh, Sarina Mollenkott, Lexi Myers, Maya Noble, Jenny Pennay and Abigail Sweeny. The students, all members of the 2021 graduating class, have spent years honing their skills in preparation for their professional debut.

The show will consist of works in glass, ceramics, acrylic painting, oil painting, photography, graphic design and book design. The gallery’s regular hours are Thursday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing precautions will be in effect.

For more information about the exhibition, visit www.keystone.edu/seniorartexhibit and the AFA Gallery web site, www.artistsforart.org, or by calling the gallery, 570-969-1040. The gallery is located at 101 Penn Avenue.