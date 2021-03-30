SCRANTON — Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak has been selected as the Republican nominee for the 22nd Senatorial District special election to fill the unexpired term of former state Sen. John Blake.

Chermak’s nomination was announced following a conference meeting at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center last week.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Republican nominee for the 22nd Senatorial District Special Election,” Chermak said. “In the coming weeks, I will be traveling across the 22nd District to meet with business owners, community leaders, and residents to learn about their concerns and tell them about my record of putting politics aside and doing what is right for our community.”

The special election will fill the seat recently vacated by Blake, a Democrat, who resigned after accepting a new position with U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic.

The special election will be held during the primary, Tuesday, May 18. Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, is the Democratic candidate for the term, which runs through 2022.

The 22nd Senatorial District encompasses all of Lackawanna County, as well as sections of both Luzerne and Monroe counties.

“Chris Chermak is ready to bring his getting things done approach to the Senate,” said Senate Republican Campaign Committee Cycle Chairman Sen. Dave Argall. “As a Commissioner, Chris Chermak has delivered grants to small business owners who’ve been devastated by Governor Wolf’s shutdown. He set up a veterans’ suicide awareness hotline and created a commission to examine where Lackawanna County money is being wasted. Chris Chermak has a record of getting things done and our party looks forward to electing him to the State Senate.”

Chermak was born in Clarks Summit and resides in Dalton with his wife, Kasey. They are the parents of two daughters, Christina and Emily, and two sons, Colin and Michael, and have a grandson, Aidan.

A graduate of Abington Heights High School, Chermak grew up working in the family business Joseph Chermak. Inc., Clarks Summit. He eventually took over the reins of the operation as General Manager.

