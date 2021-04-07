🔊 Listen to this

The Clarks Summit Borough Council is changing its look by appointing both woman and minorities while gaining new insights and ideas.

Roni Lopez was appointed to council on Aug. 26, 2020, to complete the term of Councilman Vincent Cruiciani, who moved out of Clarks Summit. She is the first Latino and African American woman to serve on council.

She serves on the following council committees: insurance, recycling, recreation, shade tree, veteran’s banners, police negotiations, AAJRB and the Gathering Place.

“I saw the posting for the vacant position on council on the Clarks Summits Borough web site and applied.,” said Lopez. “I and other potential candidates were interviewed by current members of the borough council. At the completion of interviews, council voted for me to be appointed as a council woman. My term concludes in January of 2022 and I look forward to running in the November 2021 election for a 4-year term.”

Lopez was born in Scranton and moved to Clarks Summit when she was 11 years old. Her parents heard positive reviews about the Abington Heights School District and thought it would provide better opportunities for her. She has lived in Clarks Summit for the past 17 years.

“This is the first time I’ve been on council or held any political office. I wanted to be on council to add diversity and provide a younger perspective. Clarks Summit is transiting into a progressive neighborhood and I think it is imperative that we bridge the gap between the millennial generation and encourage more involvement with the borough,” said Lopez.

“I was appointed to council as a junior member in July 2020,” said Ron Thomas, 17, a junior at Abington Heights and brother to Roni Lopez. “I love it and am learning so much along the way. I like being a young member of council and giving a young voice to the community. This is my first time with politics so far and I want to help the community. It is great having a brother/sister bond on council.”

“The council has had a lot of men and it is great that woman of minority wants to apply,” said Herman Johnson, mayor of Clarks Summit. “Having woman on council is great, and the council gets to hear their ideas. The council also needs younger people. Roni has done a commendable job and has great ideas”.

“I enjoy being able to use my voice and ideas to assist residents of my borough of Clarks Summit. It is also an honor for me to hold a position that provides me with a platform to be a positive representation for the Latino and African American community,” said Lopez.

Lopez works at Gibbons Ford as a service writer and in her spare time, enjoys working out, going to brunch with girlfriends and traveling.

“The council is so pleased to see someone young so interested in our community and business district,’ said Gerrie Carey, Clarks Summit Borough Council president. “We are also proud to appoint the first woman of minority to council. Clarks Summit is the most welcoming community.”