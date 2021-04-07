AVOCA — At the last meeting of the Bi-County Airport Board, authorization was given to release a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) pertaining to hiring a consultant who would perform an update to a cargo study.

“This update is important because air cargo is a rapidly changing industry with new companies and an evolving business model partially because of the pandemic,” said Carl Beardsley, executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. “Currently, through niche cargo carriers, AVP has some air cargo services. However, expansion opportunities may exist.”

Beardsley expects the project to be completed by September 2021.

“We will have a more precise idea of project costs once the responses to the request, and the project contract has been executed,” Beardsley said.

Beardsley also said the air traffic control tower (ATCT) road paving and site preparation project is the first phase of the construction of the airport’s taxiway extension.

“Presently, it is anticipated that construction of this project will be broken out into five separate construction contracts including ATCT road paving and site preparation, as well as lighting and signage,” Beardsley said.

The contract will also include the clearing and grubbing required for the wooded portion of the site and the work necessary to grade the ATCT tower access roadway.

Beardsley said the work will include relocating the airport perimeter fence, gates and access controls, installation of erosion and sedimentation control measures, installation of storm drainage facilities, placement of a box culvert to carry the roadway over an existing creek, construction of the road base and paving, signing, marking, lighting and guide rails.

“The project phase including construction, inspection and testing is anticipated at $5.5 million, with funding from the FAA, PA DOT-BOA and local PFC collections,” Beardsley said. “Construction is anticipated to begin late summer or early fall, depending on release of grant funds.”

Beardsley said the site preparation for taxiway phases are anticipated to bid in 2022 and taxiway paving, marking, lighting and signage phase in 2023.

