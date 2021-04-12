🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater is excited to be partnering with WVIA to bring “American Portrait – The Story of Us” to the big screen.

On Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m., this 30-minute documentary shines a spotlight on five remarkable people of diverse backgrounds from the region. Their heartwarming stories add depth to the national conversation about what it means to be an American today. After the documentary, Chris Norton from WVIA will facilitate a discussion about the documentary and what being an American means to audience members.

The five remarkable stories and individuals the documentary highlights are Alba “Gigi” Perez, a Hispanic artist from Hazelton; Dana Empet, a woman in agriculture running her family farm in Kingsley; Judge Tom Munley, veteran turned lawyer from Jessup; Nevaeh Williams, a woman of color and a member of LGBQ+ community who is a student in Williamsport; and Krishna Rai, a Bhutanese refugee who opened his own Nepali kitchen and grocery. Each person will share their stories of following their dreams and adding to the melting pot that is America. Maybe their stories will even inspire you to share your own.

American Portrait is a free event with free small popcorn and a free small beverage provided to each attendee, compliments of WVIA. Reservations are highly encouraged, due to limited seating. Reserve your tickets by visiting the ticket booth or calling 570-836-1022 ext. 3. The Dietrich is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distance seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items.