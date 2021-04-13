SCRANTON — Can you identify Scranton architectural landmarks? Do you know what natural feature originally covered Courthouse Square?

Play along with the Lackawanna Historical Society’s 12th annual “You Live Here, You Should Know This” local history game show, hosted virtually by Electric City TV.

The first two rounds of the game will begin on Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m.; another four teams will battle it out on Saturday, April 24, at 7 p.m. A winner will be crowned after a final playoff series on Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m. All games will stream LIVE on ECTV’s YouTube channel and be aired on the television station.

The game show is created by local students from Valley View and Riverside High Schools. Players on eight teams will answer fast-paced, Jeopardy-style questions about people, places and events in Lackawanna County, with special categories posed by celebrity hosts, including WNEP’s Ryan Lecky, WVIA’s Erika Funke, and WBRE/WYOU’s Mark Hiller. Our contestants will include administrators, faculty, and family members from Riverside School District, former student organizers from Valley View, local historians Joe Klapatch and Bruce Smallacombe, as well as Evie McNulty, Laurie Cadden, Judge Margie Moyle, and Rep. Bridget Kosierowski.

Winners will receive bragging rights for one year as “Local History Legends of Lore!” Since the game show will be hosted virtually, all viewers are encouraged to play along at home as well!

Fore more information about the program, contact the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.