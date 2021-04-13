The federal government will begin to enforce REAL ID on Oct. 1 for commercial domestic air travel, entering a military base, or entering a federal facility that requires ID at the door such as a federal courthouse.

You can still use your federally issued passport if you do not have a REAL ID for commercial domestic air travel, entering a military base, or entering a federal facility.

You do not need a REAL ID to drive, vote, access hospitals or to receive federal benefits.

The REAL ID has a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee. The current renewal fee is $30.50 for a four-year, non-commercial driver’s license, $31.50 for a photo ID.

Because REAL ID uses the same security features as the standard issued Pennsylvania IDs, they look similar, but the Pennsylvania REAL ID card is identified by a gold circle with a transparent star in it.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding residents that they will need certain documents to obtain REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards.

All documents needed for verification and processing include:

• Proof of identity. Examples include original or certificated copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired U.S. Passport.

• Proof of Social Security number. The Social Security card must be in your current name.

• Two proofs of your current address. Two examples include a current, unexpired PA driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with your name and address.

• Proof of all legal name changes and if the current legal name is different than what is reflected on a proof of identity document. Examples include a certified marriage certificate issued by the county court for each marriage, court order approving a change in legal name of amended birth certificate issued by the state Office of Vital Records. If the current name is the same as what is reflected on a proof of identity document, a customer does not need to show proof of legal name changes.

If you have been pre-verified, you can order your REAL ID online and receive it in the mail within 15 business days. You can visit one of PennDOT’s 63 driver’s license centers, have your documents verified and pay the one-time fee. Your REAL ID will be mailed to you within 15 days.

You can also visit one of the 12 REAL ID centers to have documents verified, pay the one-time fee, and receive the REAL ID over the counter at that time.

You have a choice to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, or a standard driver’s license or identification card. You can also apply for a REAL ID when you renew your driver’s license at one of the 12 centers.

Of the 12 PennDOT centers, seven are existing driver’s license centers upgraded to allow for over-the-counter issuance of REAL ID. The locations are in Williamsport, Wilkes-Barre, Rockview in Centre County, Erie, Altoona, Norristown and South 70th Street in Philadelphia.

The Wilkes-Barre REAL ID center address is 1085 Hanover St. This center os one that can issue REAL IDs over the counter.

The hours are as follows:

• Closed Monday

• Tuesday – Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

For a full list of driver license centers and their services visit the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website at www.dmv.pa.gov.

State Rep. Flynn represents the 113th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He writes from Scranton.