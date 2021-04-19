🔊 Listen to this

FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, recently announced the appointment of five new staff members to their Community Office and Commercial Lending teams.

Danithza Farrell, Assistant Vice President, Community Office Manager, will be responsible for the administration and efficient daily operation of the Dickson City Community Office.

She has more than 20 years of experience in banking. Most recently she was an Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager for Landmark Community Bank. She obtained her American Bankers Association Branch Manager Certificate and participated in the ABA’s BSA/Compliance and Marketing & Communication training courses. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Scranton and resides in Clarks Summit with her husband Joseph and children Max and Ela.

Michael Darter, Community Office Manager, will be responsible for the administration and efficient daily operation of the Hazleton Community Office.

He has more than 25 years of experience in banking and sales training. Most recently he was a branch manager for Santander Bank in the Boston area. He resides in Drums with his son Jacob.

Christopher Moshinskie, Assistant Community Office Manager, will be responsible for coordinating the daily operation of the downtown Scranton Community Office.

He has been in banking since 2017 and most recently served as a Licensed Relationship Banker for Citizens Bank. He is a graduate of Bay Shore HS (NY) and the University of Phoenix, Philadelphia, with a B.S. in accounting. He resides in Jessup with his wife Danielle and children Gianna, Alivia and Logan.

Heather Nunemacher, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Officer/Small Business Lender, will be responsible for the growth and development of new business relationships.

She has 24 years of experience in the banking industry. Most recently she was a Business Banker with Truist Bank in Hazleton. She resides in Tamaqua with her husband Thomas and has two children: Kelsey and Sarah.

Daniel Boote, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Officer/Small Business Lender, will be responsible for the growth and development of new business relationships.

He has more than 10 years of experience in banking and most recently held the position of Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager with Community Bank N.A. Active in the community, he is a member of the board of directors for the Freeland YMCA, Northeast Counseling Services, White Haven Chamber of Commerce and Shots for Tots Foundation, He is also a member of the CANDO Economic Development Committee.

Boote is a graduate of Meyers High School and Bloomsburg University with a B.A. in political science. He resides in Wilkes-Barre.