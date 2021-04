🔊 Listen to this

Each month the firm of Colbert & Grebas and staff donate items that are delivered to a local community organization. Its most recent recipient, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Clarks Summit was suggested by the firm’s paralegal, Robin Bulzoni, who has been an active supporter of this organization for many years. Griffin Pond Shelter promotes adoption awareness and responsible pet ownership, while caring for stray or surrendered animals until they find them new, loving homes.