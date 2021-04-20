🔊 Listen to this

Captains of St. John’s 300 Club of St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, have announced that the 26th Week & Final Drawings for this session of the club will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, in the church center, 701 Hill St., Mayfield, and can be watched live via St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral Mayfield, on facebook.

In order to be eligible for the final drawing, all memberships must be paid in full. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions concerning gatherings of groups of people, there will be no dinner held for this session of the club.

If you are not presently a member of the 300 Club and would like to join the next session, you may do so by sending your name, address and payment of $25 to St. John’s Rectory, 706 Hill St., Mayfield, PA 18433. Membership cards will be sent upon receipt of payment. Checks should be made to: ST. JOHN’S 300 CLUB.

Any questions, please contact St. John’s Rectory at 570-876-0730.