La PLUME — Keystone College has been observing Earth Week 2021 from April 19 to 23 with a variety of in-person and virtual activities.

On Wednesday, there will be an Earth Week Engagement Panel from noon to 2 p.m., and on Thursday, the webinar, “Restore Our Earth,” will be conducted from noon to 1 p.m.

Also on Thursday, there will be an Earth Day Fun Fair with scavenger hunts, recycling art, and environmental games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bailey’s Field. The week will end with a zoom trivia on Friday beginning at 5 p.m.

The week’s events are being organized by the Keystone Science Living and Learning Community, the Ecology Club, and Keystone science faculty members. For more information, visit www.keystone.edu/earthweek.