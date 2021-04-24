The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police are collaborating to explain the penalties associated with littering in a litter enforcement corridor.

Litter enforcement corridors, according to Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, can be officially designated scenic highways or other PennDOT-designated routes. Counties and municipalities can also designate a route within their borders as a litter enforcement corridor.

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release that litter enforcement corridors are an important step in keeping roads beautiful.

“PennDOT is proud to be collaborating with the Pennsylvania State Police and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to build awareness of Litter Enforcement Corridors,” she said. “We encourage our municipal partners to reach out to their local PennDOT District Office for more information on designating a Litter Enforcement Corridor their area.”

Litter enforcement corridors were established as part of Act 62 of 2018, which increased fines for littering on roads designated for stronger litter enforcement. The act also increased safety protocols for clean-up areas, mandating that drivers yield the right of way as they would in a construction zone.

PennDOT encourages those seeking information on how to designate an area a litter enforcement corridor read their Roadside Beautification Manual, available on their website.