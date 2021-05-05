Patrick O’Malley is running for Register of Wills of Lackawanna County.

As described in a statement from O’Malley:

He is a former two-term Commissioner of Lackawanna County and a former school director. His life has been about giving back to the community. He began playing Santa Claus at the age of 13 and speaking on behalf of women’s rights and on behalf of the WRC.

His sister/godmother was a victim of domestic violence when he was 11 years old. He is also the co-director of the “Hook” O’Malley Race Against Cancer, which is celebrating its 29th year all proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. He’s also the co-chairman of the O’Malley free holiday events which include Easter, Halloween, and Christmas and numerous other organizations and charities.

O’Malley “will be working on behalf of the 214,000 citizens as your next full-time Register of Wills,” a statement from the candidate read.