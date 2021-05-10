🔊 Listen to this

Restaurant and bar owners who are affected by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply for small business grants from the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund of the American Rescue Plan.

The program is open for applications until May 21.

The pandemic funding is being provided to restaurants, bars, and other businesses equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses, up to $10 million per business, if the funding is used for business expenses. Business owners do not have to repay the funding.

Our restaurant owners in Northeastern Pennsylvania can register on the U.S. Small Business Administration application portal: https://restaurants.sba.gov or can call the SBA at 1-844-279-8898.

The program funding can be used for operating expenses, to cover payroll costs and benefits, rent and mortgage payments, debt service, utilities, maintenance, construction of outdoor seating and supplies including protective equipment and cleaners.

Our restaurant and small business owners have economically suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and many establishments were forced to closed.

The grant program would ensure that business owners on the brink of closing their doors would hopefully be able to find financial relief to keep their establishments afloat.

The Small Business Association has announced it will prioritize the distribution of funds to those that are at least 51% owned and controlled by veterans, women, or social and poor individuals.

The following establishments can apply:

• Restaurants.

• Food stands, food trucks and food carts.

• Caterers.

• Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns.

•Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars.

• Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts).

• Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts).

• Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts).

• Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts).

• Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts).

• Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase projects.

The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a product of the American Rescue Plan, the broad $1.9 trillion legislative package that aimed to provide additional relief to address the continued impact of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, state and local government, individuals and businesses.

Remember, if you have a state-related concern, my office is always available to you. You can email me at RepFlynn@pahouse.net or call my office at 570-342-4348.