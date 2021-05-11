The Rail-Trail will hold the Building Health Series with outdoor group activities designed to build health naturally through the month of May.

Walking Mondays

Meeting at the Rail-Trail Office in Union Dale at 10 a.m. every Monday morning

Second Saturday Trail Yoga

May 8 at 9 a.m. at the Thompson Railroad Station, (8:30 a.m. at the Union Dale Trailhead if you would like to caravan to Thompson for 9 a.m. start.)

Biking Wednesdays

Simpson, Morse Avenue Trailhead, 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday in May.

Full Moon Hike

May 26, 8:30 p.m. at Union Dale Trailhead.

There will also be pop-up hikes and walks, exploring different sections of the trail.