On Saturday, May 22, students at Howard Gardner MI Charter School in Scranton will enjoy an extra activity to celebrate the end of their school year — an Amazing Race-themed event through the City of Scranton.

Hosted by the Howard Gardner MI Charter School Parent Forum, the Amazing Race promotes multiple intelligences, supports local businesses, encourages charitable giving, and promises to be a lot of fun, too.

Complete details are included in the attached press release. If you would like more information, please feel free to contact Marie Angelella George, Chief Executive Officer, Howard Gardner MI Charter School at 570-941-4100 or marie.george@myhgsd.com and Sarah Shoener, Parent Forum President, at 267-255-3507 or sarahshoener@gmail.com.