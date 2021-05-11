🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Johnson College will confer degrees to over 160 graduates at commencement exercises to be held at the Circle Drive-In on the Scranton Carbondale Highway in Scranton on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 (Rain date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021).

The ceremony will begin at dusk and will be livestreamed on the College’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/JohnsonCollegePA. Graduates will be awarded Associate in Science degrees (A.S.), Associate of Applied Science degrees (A.A.S.), and academic certificates.

The decision to hold the 102nd commencement ceremony at the Circle Drive-In was made with the health and well-being of the College’s campus community and their loved ones in mind. The ceremony will be following Pennsylvania’s social distancing and sanitization guidelines.

Candy Fry, Director of New Business Development at A. Pickett Construction Inc., and Johnson College graduate, will give the commencement address. Degrees will be presented by Dr. Katie Leonard, President and CEO of Johnson College, and Marianne Gilmartin, Esq., the 2020-2021 Chair of the Board of Directors.

David Weaver, a graduate of the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology program and recipient of the Johnson College Award for Academic Excellence in the Associate in Applied Science programs and Jessica Bodt, a graduate of the Radiologic Technology program, and recipient of the Johnson College Award for Academic Excellence in the Associate in Science programs will serve as student speakers. These awards recognize the students with the highest grade point average in each degree category.

Following is a list of the 2021 Class of Johnson College:

Associate in Science Programs

Computer Information Technology

Cesar Acosta

Zachary Allen

George G. Campbell

Pablo Correa

Brandon David Emmett

Michael B. Frazier

Matthew Glancey

Justin Paul Hackling

Evan Kleinert

Shane Alexander McHugh

Michael Moran, Cum Laude

David Isaiah R. Perez

Joseph L. Rosencrans II

Colby Southivong, Cum Laude

Henry Lewis Trapp IV

Physical Therapist Assistant

Andrew W. Adkins

Kendra Marie Bendyk, Cum Laude

William Bennett, Cum Laude

Kayla Hill

Olivia Mae Kovalchik

Connor Kranick

Garett Michael Mowry

Kelly Ann Smith

Zachary K. Sopko

Radiologic Technology

Alyssa Marie Arnone

Trista Lynn Babcock

Jessica Bodt, Magna Cum Laude

James M. Brooks

David Herne

Amanda M. Jablonski

Marissa Anne Keegan

Amber Renee Lindsey

Kayla Miller

Mackenzie A. Munley

Abby Elizabeth Orth

Alyssa Talerico, Cum Laude

John T. Werner

Arkadiusz Zwiercan

Veterinary Technology

Alexandra M. Bukeavich

Faith L. Dermody

Marissa Rose Doty

Mikayla A. Ely

Laea Marie Figula

Brittany Elise Garner

Ashlyn Marie Kilvitis

Haley Korfmann

Abigail Kudrich

Jessica L. Murman

Khira L. Wudarski

Associate in Applied Science Programs

Advanced Manufacturing Technology

Adam A. Berardelli

Samuel Asa Hopkins

Gabriel Martelli

Zachary J. Martin

Jared W. Mauro

Architectural Drafting & Design Technology

Bailey R. Bannon

Jake Osbourne

Malynda Mae Peabody

Sydney Anne Swan

Trevor Dore Troiani

Dominick Verrastro

Automotive Technology

Zachary Blockberger

James Folenta

Mitchell Griffin

Emily Lozinger

Shamir Pradhan

Jonathan Wilga

Biomedical Equipment Technology

Justin Anderson

Richard K. Ayers

Todd Cauley, Magna Cum Laude

Alissa A. Feliciano

Shea Connor Kelly

Carpentry & Cabinetmaking Technology

William Scott Cardone

Cody A. Fisher

Justin Grier

Daniel Thorwald Jones

Christopher Kakareka

Camryn Kuchak

Jason Walter Phillips Jr.

Thomas Rosar Jr.

Corey Smith

Diesel Truck Technology

Michael Cicerini

Zachary Paul Hessey

Alan R. Kellam Jr.

Dominic Motta

Kathryn I Novajosky

Kaitlyn Marie Phillips

Vincent Canio Rubino

Walter J. Terry

Seth Trichilo

Michael J Walsh Jr.

Thomas M. Zaltauskas

Electrical Construction & Maintenance Technology

Avery Billings

William T Bunnell

Dylan Burns

John T. DeLucca, Magna Cum Laude

Charles M. DeNapoli

Brandon John Dougherty, Magna Cum Laude

Jacob William Evancho

Keith J. Feduchak Jr.

Bryan L. Giambra, Cum Laude

Michael D. Giannetta III

Donovan Hamilton

Al-Maurice Ingram

Matthew Jarvis Lawrence

Ryan Lello

Michael Joseph McIntyre

Nicholas Anthony Panunzio

Steven Paszek Jr.

Eli Ruffing

Tyler David Skibinski

Justin Skutack

Kimberle Smith

Shawn Martaigra Smith Jr.

Jakob Snopkowski

Evan Keith Snyder

James Patrick Sommers

Ian Stevens

Calvin John Derek Sutcliffe

Samuel Talarico

Mark A. Tolerico

Chase Williams

Electronic Engineering Technology

Jamie John Cramer

Michael Paul Lynn

Jared Marsellas

Jarett M Riemer

Shaun Xavier Shearer

Stephen Speed

Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning Technology

Nicholas Marc Benetos

Robert Conlan Buck

Anthony James Bucklaw

Frank J. Buono Jr., Summa Cum Laude

Connor Clauss-Walton

Tyler Paul Davies

Adam C. Eiden

Michael Francis

Matthew J. Froelick

Janet L. Gibbons

Edon Ismajlaj, Cum Laude

Colton J. McDonald

Robert McMynne

Timothy Menichini

Scott R. Warman

David G. Weaver, Summa Cum Laude

Mike Williams Jr.

Certificate Programs

Diesel Preventative Maintenance Technology

Skyler Jared McCloud

Welding Technology

Benjamin Arendt

Justin Cheresko

Shawn Coates

Jesse A. Cooper

Samuel Cox

Calvin J. Hedgelon

Austin Jorgensen

Kristina Kathryn Kaminski

Brandon Tyrone Keith

Kole John Kerber

Rebeccah King

Joshua Kline

Emmanuel Lucero

Dane Francis McLaughlin

John Notarianni

Tyler Nothstein

Nicholas Price

Andrew Ryman

Dale E. Soden

Tommaso R Tamberelli

Robert Wilcox

Joseph N. Yarbrough

Summa Cum Laude: GPA of 3.90 or HIGHER

Magna Cum Laude: GPA 3.89 – 3.80

Cum Laude: GPA 3.79 – 3.70

Based on GPA to December 2020