SCRANTON — Johnson College will confer degrees to over 160 graduates at commencement exercises to be held at the Circle Drive-In on the Scranton Carbondale Highway in Scranton on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 (Rain date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021).
The ceremony will begin at dusk and will be livestreamed on the College’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/JohnsonCollegePA. Graduates will be awarded Associate in Science degrees (A.S.), Associate of Applied Science degrees (A.A.S.), and academic certificates.
The decision to hold the 102nd commencement ceremony at the Circle Drive-In was made with the health and well-being of the College’s campus community and their loved ones in mind. The ceremony will be following Pennsylvania’s social distancing and sanitization guidelines.
Candy Fry, Director of New Business Development at A. Pickett Construction Inc., and Johnson College graduate, will give the commencement address. Degrees will be presented by Dr. Katie Leonard, President and CEO of Johnson College, and Marianne Gilmartin, Esq., the 2020-2021 Chair of the Board of Directors.
David Weaver, a graduate of the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology program and recipient of the Johnson College Award for Academic Excellence in the Associate in Applied Science programs and Jessica Bodt, a graduate of the Radiologic Technology program, and recipient of the Johnson College Award for Academic Excellence in the Associate in Science programs will serve as student speakers. These awards recognize the students with the highest grade point average in each degree category.
Following is a list of the 2021 Class of Johnson College:
Associate in Science Programs
Computer Information Technology
Cesar Acosta
Zachary Allen
George G. Campbell
Pablo Correa
Brandon David Emmett
Michael B. Frazier
Matthew Glancey
Justin Paul Hackling
Evan Kleinert
Shane Alexander McHugh
Michael Moran, Cum Laude
David Isaiah R. Perez
Joseph L. Rosencrans II
Colby Southivong, Cum Laude
Henry Lewis Trapp IV
Physical Therapist Assistant
Andrew W. Adkins
Kendra Marie Bendyk, Cum Laude
William Bennett, Cum Laude
Kayla Hill
Olivia Mae Kovalchik
Connor Kranick
Garett Michael Mowry
Kelly Ann Smith
Zachary K. Sopko
Radiologic Technology
Alyssa Marie Arnone
Trista Lynn Babcock
Jessica Bodt, Magna Cum Laude
James M. Brooks
David Herne
Amanda M. Jablonski
Marissa Anne Keegan
Amber Renee Lindsey
Kayla Miller
Mackenzie A. Munley
Abby Elizabeth Orth
Alyssa Talerico, Cum Laude
John T. Werner
Arkadiusz Zwiercan
Veterinary Technology
Alexandra M. Bukeavich
Faith L. Dermody
Marissa Rose Doty
Mikayla A. Ely
Laea Marie Figula
Brittany Elise Garner
Ashlyn Marie Kilvitis
Haley Korfmann
Abigail Kudrich
Jessica L. Murman
Khira L. Wudarski
Associate in Applied Science Programs
Advanced Manufacturing Technology
Adam A. Berardelli
Samuel Asa Hopkins
Gabriel Martelli
Zachary J. Martin
Jared W. Mauro
Architectural Drafting & Design Technology
Bailey R. Bannon
Jake Osbourne
Malynda Mae Peabody
Sydney Anne Swan
Trevor Dore Troiani
Dominick Verrastro
Automotive Technology
Zachary Blockberger
James Folenta
Mitchell Griffin
Emily Lozinger
Shamir Pradhan
Jonathan Wilga
Biomedical Equipment Technology
Justin Anderson
Richard K. Ayers
Todd Cauley, Magna Cum Laude
Alissa A. Feliciano
Shea Connor Kelly
Carpentry & Cabinetmaking Technology
William Scott Cardone
Cody A. Fisher
Justin Grier
Daniel Thorwald Jones
Christopher Kakareka
Camryn Kuchak
Jason Walter Phillips Jr.
Thomas Rosar Jr.
Corey Smith
Diesel Truck Technology
Michael Cicerini
Zachary Paul Hessey
Alan R. Kellam Jr.
Dominic Motta
Kathryn I Novajosky
Kaitlyn Marie Phillips
Vincent Canio Rubino
Walter J. Terry
Seth Trichilo
Michael J Walsh Jr.
Thomas M. Zaltauskas
Electrical Construction & Maintenance Technology
Avery Billings
William T Bunnell
Dylan Burns
John T. DeLucca, Magna Cum Laude
Charles M. DeNapoli
Brandon John Dougherty, Magna Cum Laude
Jacob William Evancho
Keith J. Feduchak Jr.
Bryan L. Giambra, Cum Laude
Michael D. Giannetta III
Donovan Hamilton
Al-Maurice Ingram
Matthew Jarvis Lawrence
Ryan Lello
Michael Joseph McIntyre
Nicholas Anthony Panunzio
Steven Paszek Jr.
Eli Ruffing
Tyler David Skibinski
Justin Skutack
Kimberle Smith
Shawn Martaigra Smith Jr.
Jakob Snopkowski
Evan Keith Snyder
James Patrick Sommers
Ian Stevens
Calvin John Derek Sutcliffe
Samuel Talarico
Mark A. Tolerico
Chase Williams
Electronic Engineering Technology
Jamie John Cramer
Michael Paul Lynn
Jared Marsellas
Jarett M Riemer
Shaun Xavier Shearer
Stephen Speed
Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning Technology
Nicholas Marc Benetos
Robert Conlan Buck
Anthony James Bucklaw
Frank J. Buono Jr., Summa Cum Laude
Connor Clauss-Walton
Tyler Paul Davies
Adam C. Eiden
Michael Francis
Matthew J. Froelick
Janet L. Gibbons
Edon Ismajlaj, Cum Laude
Colton J. McDonald
Robert McMynne
Timothy Menichini
Scott R. Warman
David G. Weaver, Summa Cum Laude
Mike Williams Jr.
Certificate Programs
Diesel Preventative Maintenance Technology
Skyler Jared McCloud
Welding Technology
Benjamin Arendt
Justin Cheresko
Shawn Coates
Jesse A. Cooper
Samuel Cox
Calvin J. Hedgelon
Austin Jorgensen
Kristina Kathryn Kaminski
Brandon Tyrone Keith
Kole John Kerber
Rebeccah King
Joshua Kline
Emmanuel Lucero
Dane Francis McLaughlin
John Notarianni
Tyler Nothstein
Nicholas Price
Andrew Ryman
Dale E. Soden
Tommaso R Tamberelli
Robert Wilcox
Joseph N. Yarbrough
Summa Cum Laude: GPA of 3.90 or HIGHER
Magna Cum Laude: GPA 3.89 – 3.80
Cum Laude: GPA 3.79 – 3.70
Based on GPA to December 2020