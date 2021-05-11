🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) will offer free rides to bicyclists during National Bike to Work Week, which falls this year from May 17 through May 23.

“We were very interested in offering an incentive for people to utilize multimodal transportation as a viable way to travel,” said Executive Director Bob Fiume. “Passengers who might have a long commute may want to try cycling to work and then taking a COLTS bus home.”

Each fixed route COLTS bus has an easy-to-use bike rack in the front that can hold two bicycles. Cyclists who want to use the bike racks just need to let the driver know they will be using them.

There are not bike racks on the shared ride vans or subcontracted vehicles that run the #11 Mid Valley Industrial Parks, #46 Mall Circulator, #80 Commerce Loop, #71 Evening City Circle North, and #72 Evening City Circle South routes.

If both bike spaces are occupied, a cyclist will have to wait for the next bus, as bikes cannot be transported inside the vehicle.