Fans were spaced out for the home opener between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs Tuesday at PNC Field.

Rick Marino of Hazleton was happy to get out to a game after a year of being lock down; so much so, he was one of the first in the seats at PNC Field Tuesday night.

Nancy Jarrow of Peckville is checked through security by Brian Fischer with a metal detecting wand at the entrance to PNC Field in Moosic, Lackawanna County, Tuesday for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders home opener against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

Fans walk the concourse at PNC Field before first pitch Tuesday night while the video screen above reminds everyone to wear a mask.

Beckett McBride takes a picture with Champ, the RailRiders’ mascot, while his mother Megan and father Ryan watch on.

Fans watch as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders play their first home game in 617 days at PNC Field in Moosic on Tuesday night.

MOOSIC — The first live pitch in almost two years at PNC Field was fouled straight back for the first strike.

A socially-distanced smattering of cheers rang out after the pitch, as baseball fans all around the park recognized the pitch as more than just a first-inning strike.

It was the return of RailRiders baseball to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“This is a little slice of heaven,” proclaimed usher Ken Lazar as he gestured to the right-field seats on Tuesday night, fans making their way down the aisle for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. “It’s so good to be here.”

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, held out of action by COVID-19 all of last year, played their first home game in 612 days on Monday night against the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs. The last time the RailRiders played at PNC Field was on Sept. 7, 2019, in the International League playoffs.

All around the ballpark, the energy was crackling as fans both young and old walked the concourse, stopped in the gift shop, grabbed a bite from the concession stand and settled in for a night of baseball.

“I was here for those playoffs in 2019,” said season-ticket holder Jim Albert as he checked out the starting lineups before the game. “I can’t believe I’m back.”

The signs of the pandemic were there, all around the facility: everyone inside the field was required to wear a mask, except when actively eating or drinking at their seats. The gift shop, while open, was limited to 20 fans at a time with social-distancing measures put in place.

Display boards posted all over the concourse reminded people that PNC Field had gone cashless since the pandemic, that everyone was to sit in their assigned seats and that autograph seeking, always a fan favorite, was prohibited.

A 50% capacity limit was in effect for Tuesday’s game, a number that will increase to 75% on May 17 and be lifted entirely starting June 1, when PNC Field will be open at full capacity.

The limit shouldn’t be an issue while it’s in place, according to Bertye Dietrick, a fellow usher who patrolled the concourse in right field along with Lazar.

“This early in the season, with the weather not being great yet and school still in session, it doesn’t usually get too packed,” Dietrick said. “It’s just nice to see anyone here at all.”

Mixed in with the RailRiders and Ironpigs gear throughout the park were flashes of Mets gear, even some Los Angeles Dodgers fans — proof that Tuesday’s game was about more than the two teams on the field.

Beckett McBride wasn’t supporting any particular team, he was there for one thing: to meet Champ, the Railriders’ mascot.

The child, decked out in a hat with Champ’s face on it and a Champ doll in hand, gladly took a picture with the mascot before the game.

“He’s only been to, I think, one other game,” said Beckett’s dad, Ryan McBride. “I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”