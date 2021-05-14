PITTSTON — As the busy season for home improvement continues, Lowe’s is getting set to hire more than 90 new full-time associates at its distribution center in Pittston.

Steve Salazar, Manager/Corporate Communications and Public Relations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc., in Mooresville, N.C., said the company is getting set to hire more than 230 new full-time associates May 18 at its area regional distribution centers in Pittston and Minersville.

Salazar said the walk-in hiring events will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer.

Lowe’s is hiring more than 140 new associates in Minersville and 90-plus in Pittston.

During Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day on Tuesday, May 18, the company is hiring more than 1,600 operations team members across 17 distribution centers nationwide, building on 50,000-plus associates Lowe’s is hiring across U.S. stores this spring. Salazar said Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles last year.

Salazar said day, night and weekend shifts are available, and Lowe’s offers competitive pay, performance bonuses and a wide variety of benefits.

No reservations or resumes are required for Tuesday’s hiring events. Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting — jobs.lowes.com.

Candidates (18+) will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.

Salazar said Lowe’s provides competitive pay and offers performance bonuses, regular pay increases, as well as pay incentives for select shifts.

Career advancement opportunities are available at all levels including Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind national program enabling Lowe’s associates to launch a career in HVAC and appliance repair, construction, electrical and plumbing, with 100% of tuition paid by Lowe’s.

Hiring Day details

• Apply in-person from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday May 18, at Lowe’s distribution center at 200 Center Point Blvd. Pittston.

• No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.

• Lowe’s offers a wide variety of benefits to full-time and part-time associates. Benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, a trade skills educational program, paid parental leave, a 401(k) plan with company match and an employee stock purchase plan. On-site amenities are available at the distribution center, including a health center.

• Visit — jobs.lowes.com — to learn more about career opportunities near you.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.