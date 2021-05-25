🔊 Listen to this

Leadership Lackawanna’s Team Keystone is hosting a Happy Hour “Drive Thru” event to raise funds and supplies for the Keystone Mission’s new outreach van.

The event will be held this Wednesday, May 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in downtown Scranton at 100 Adams Avenue. A $10 donation provides attendees with admittance to the Happy Hour, consisting of light fare and two drink tickets per person.

The public is also invited to “Drive Thru” the Hilton entrance and deliver needed items right into the outreach van. Currently, the team is soliciting donations of: socks; backpacks and duffle bags; short and long-sleeve t-shirts; small tents; bottled water; coffee gift cards; jeans; shorts; sneakers; and soft snacks.

The project team includes Michelle Cook of Community Bank, N.A; Patrick Keehan of the University of Scranton Small Business Development Center; Justin Marino of United Neighborhood Centers; Meredith Mercuri of Barry Callebaut; Jesse Novatski of Penn State Scranton; Jennifer Shoemaker of the Outreach Center for Community Resources; Robert Welsch of Tobyhanna Army Depot; and Vivian Williams of the Scranton Area Foundation.

To learn more about the project or about Leadership Lackawanna, please visit www.LeadershipLackawanna.com.