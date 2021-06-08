🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple will launch its free outdoor summer concert series with Young Lion on June 11.

Young Lion offers a blend of roots, rock and reggae, and is comprised of members Jamie Zaleski, Lion Sanford, Chris Condel and Angelo Miraglia. The show will take place outside the Scranton Cultural Center at 420 N. Washington Ave.

“It has been a long hiatus for in-person events, which is what we thrive on,” said Deborah Moran Peterson, SCC Executive Director. “We have enjoyed being able to connect with our audiences virtually through the past year, and we are so grateful to be able to welcome back the community with this free concert series.”

Young Lion began playing together for Sarah Street Grill’s George Wesley Tribute Night in December 2016 in Stroudsburg. Chris Condel and Lion Sanford were George’s bandmates, and Jamie Zaleski (of the Southside Bandits) fronted the band for most of the tribute night. They decided to keep working together, and have since added Angelo Miraglia on keyboards to round out their sound. Young Lion’s blend of roots, rock, and reggae is accomplished by the different playing styles and experience of its members. Young Lion live performances include improvisation on their songs to provide listeners with a fresh experience every time you hear them perform.

All current CDC Guidelines will be followed at each performance with any updates being shared via social media. All performances will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; a cash bar with light fare will open at 6 p.m. prior to each show.

Additional performers in the series include Erin Malloy & Friends (July 9), The Mule Team (Aug. 13) and Blind Choice (Sept. 10). To learn more about the Scranton Cultural Center and its upcoming events, visit SCCMT.org.

The free outdoor summer concert series is sponsored by LT Verrastro, Truly Hard Seltzer, UGI Utilities Inc. and Fidelity Bank. It is supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple’s 2020-2021 Season is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and LT Verrastro and supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Lackawanna County Office of Arts and Culture, and Commissioners Jerry Notarianni, Debi Dominick Esq. and Chris Chermak.