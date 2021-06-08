🔊 Listen to this

After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce will hold its Empower NEPA Women’s Leadership Conference on Thursday, June 10, at Kalahari Resorts and Convention, sponsored by Peoples Security Bank & Trust.

This year’s conference — themed Embrace Ambition — has 13 different speakers lined up, including some new additions since the sixth annual conference was announced last year.

A new keynote speaker, Carla Romo — author and certified life coach who has worked with BRAVO, Verizon, Lifetime and more — will speak at the breakfast, sponsored by Prudential. Along with previously-scheduled keynote Erin Gargan King — chief executive officer of Socialite Agency and digital persuasion expert — as the lunch keynote, sponsored by PNC.

The eleven additional speakers who will present at this year’s conference are Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti; Elizabeth Graham, Riggs Asset Management Company; Strother Gaines, business and personal coach; Lisa Moher, Sanofi; Dr. Jill Murray, Lackawanna College; Natalie O’Hara, D&O Enterprises; Dr. Lia Richards-Palmiter, Marywood University; Susan Unvarsky, Prudential; Tina Welch, Welch Performance Consulting; Tara Mugford Wilson, Power Engineering; and Gina Yarrish, Yarcort.

Since 2015, Empower has been the premier women’s leadership event of Northeastern Pennsylvania. It’s a daylong conference that highlights the ability all women have to create positive change in their communities and in their own lives — both professionally and personally — while recognizing the extraordinary power that exists when women come together to support each other.

For tickets and more information about this year’s Empower NEPA Women’s Leadership Conference, visit www.scrantonchamber.com.