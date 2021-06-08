After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce will hold its Empower NEPA Women’s Leadership Conference on Thursday, June 10, at Kalahari Resorts and Convention, sponsored by Peoples Security Bank & Trust.

This year’s conference — themed Embrace Ambition — has 13 different speakers lined up, including some new additions since the sixth annual conference was announced last year.

A new keynote speaker, Carla Romo — author and certified life coach who has worked with BRAVO, Verizon, Lifetime and more — will speak at the breakfast, sponsored by Prudential. Along with previously-scheduled keynote Erin Gargan King — chief executive officer of Socialite Agency and digital persuasion expert — as the lunch keynote, sponsored by PNC.

The eleven additional speakers who will present at this year’s conference are Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti; Elizabeth Graham, Riggs Asset Management Company; Strother Gaines, business and personal coach; Lisa Moher, Sanofi; Dr. Jill Murray, Lackawanna College; Natalie O’Hara, D&O Enterprises; Dr. Lia Richards-Palmiter, Marywood University; Susan Unvarsky, Prudential; Tina Welch, Welch Performance Consulting; Tara Mugford Wilson, Power Engineering; and Gina Yarrish, Yarcort.

Since 2015, Empower has been the premier women’s leadership event of Northeastern Pennsylvania. It’s a daylong conference that highlights the ability all women have to create positive change in their communities and in their own lives — both professionally and personally — while recognizing the extraordinary power that exists when women come together to support each other.

For tickets and more information about this year’s Empower NEPA Women’s Leadership Conference, visit www.scrantonchamber.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR