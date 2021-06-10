🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, Wednesday ordered a special election to coincide with Pennsylvania’s municipal general election on Nov. 2, to fill the vacant seat in the 113th Legislative District in Lackawanna County.

The seat was vacated when Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, was elected to the Pennsylvania Senate in the May special election.

House rules state the speaker shall issue a writ for a special election to be held on a date which shall occur on or before the date of the first municipal election which occurs not less than 60 days after the issuance of the writ.

Candidates for the office will be selected by a process designated by their respective political parties, and the winner of the special election will take office after the results are confirmed.

Flynn was sworn in to his new post on Wednesday. He was elected to serve Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Monroe counties in a special election held last month to replace former Sen. John Blake, who resigned to take a job on the staff of U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic.

Flynn will serve all 163 precincts in Lackawanna County, 10 in Luzerne County, and seven in Monroe County.

He will serve as the Senate Democratic Chair of the Finance Committee. Flynn will also join the Appropriations Committee, the Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee, and Transportation Committee.