The following students graduated from Lackawanna Trail High School:

Ivy Adcroft, Charles Kyle Austin, Copeland Barber, Jaden Dawn Blakely, Roco Bono, Ekatrina Brooks, Paige Lauryn Carpenter, Isabella Louise Coleman, Emma Corby, Janelle Nicole Dannecker, Ricky Davis, Dalton Dakota VanVleck Deacon, Sierra Rose Dejesus, Nathan Alan Dill, Korey Michael Drake, Caleb Kenneth Earl, William Henry Edwards V, Johann Isaiah Ella, Morgan Anne Faist, William Joseph Filan, Austin Michael Fish, Mark Fitzsimmons, Celia Lynn Fortney, John-Patrick Gilroy, Mason Daniel Grella, Olivia Marie Hessey, Brycen Alexander Hoffman, Nathan Erickson Hughes, Dalten Edward Klinges, Victoria Kohinsky, Kassidy Elizabeth Kostick, Addilyn Eliza Kwiatkowski, Danielle Rose Lamberti, Dominic Lenz, Leah Elizabeth Levan, Catherine Anne Litwin, Elizabeth Susan Litwin, Ashley Madison, Ava Valentine Mailey, Michael Todd Measley Jr., Ashtyn Leigh Mecca, Ray Arthur Melnikoff, Daniel William Meyer, William Henry Mosser, Mackenzie Jeanette Newhart, Madison Teresa Norman, Bristen Oakley, Deanna Ostroski, Grace Margaret Pawlukovich, Kyle Parker Petrilak, Matthew Petrilak, Daisy Amanda Petty, Isabella Marie Pietrzak, Margaret Louise Reppa, Seth Reynolds, Ethan Robert Ritter, Olivia Jane Rosengrant, Kayla Marie Ross, John Joseph Sharpe IV, Jianna Barbara Stork, Caleb Michael Stuenzi, Colton Scott Tobin, Madalyn Grace Toth, Landen Matthew Trunk, Lilly Jaden Trunk, Jamar Thurston, Taylor Nicole Vlassis, Tyton Edward Vokes, Casey Lee Wernick, Jacob Ryan Whiteduck, Abigail Brianna Wilson, Haley White

The Commended Student, Third in the Class of 2021

Abigail Wilson is ranked third in the class with a cumulative GPA of 104.3949. She is the daughter of Mary and Rufus Wilson and is a resident of West Abington.

She will be attending the University of Rhode Island in the fall for Bio-Technology.

Salutatorian, Second in the Class of 2021

The Salutatorian of the Class of 2021 is Margaret Reppa. She is ranked second in the class with a cumulative GPA of 105.93.

She is the daughter of Penny and Frank Reppa who reside in Dalton. Maggie will be attending Binghamton University for Linguistics and French next fall.

Valedictorian, First in the Class of 2021

Lackawanna Trail’s 2021 Valedictorian is Morgan Faist. She is ranked first in the class with a cumulative GPA of 106.1143.

She is the daughter of Elizabeth and Andrew Faist, who reside in Factoryville. She will be attending the University of