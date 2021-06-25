🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — With the pandemic seemingly slowing down, it’s not surprising that passenger activity at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is taking off.

Pun intended.

At Thursday’s virtual meeting of the Bi-County Airport Board, Gary Borthwick, Assistant Airport Director, reported that passenger enplanements for the month of May 2021, increased 309.5% to 14,853 from 3,627 in the month of May 2020.

Borthwick said when compared directly with the month of May 2020, the increase is mainly attributed to more people opting to fly as the country continues to re-open as the pandemic-caused restrictions are lifted.

Borthwick also reported that enplanements for May 2021, compared to enplanements for May 2019, decreased by 12,452 or 45.6%. When compared directly with the month of May 2019, Borthwick said the decrease is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2021, 26 departing flights were cancelled; all for pandemic-related issues. This accounts for 1,300 (7.3%) out of a total 17,708 departure seats. Also, 26 arriving flights were cancelled — all for due to the pandemic.

Borthwick also gave the financial report that showed for May 2021, airport operations had a net loss totaling $215,826, compared to a net loss of $390,232 in May 2020, a difference of $174,406. Year-to-date 2021, Borthwick reported airport operations had a net loss totaling $1,492,264, as compared to a loss of $664,247 in 2020 — a difference of $828,017.

The Airport has received $5,934,766 in reimbursements and has applied for an additional draw in the amount of $194,325. Balance of the grant totals $13,914,908.

The board approved an extension to the current agreement with Prodigiq for additional five years. The company provides the information on the airport’s flight information display system (FIDS) of monitors throughout the terminal and parking garage of airline departure and arrival times in real time and on our website real time airline tracker.

The extension includes an 8% increase in price, which equates to a total $4,896 over the five years.

The board approved the next adjustment to the airline rates and charges agreement between American Airlines and United Airlines and the airport.

Borthwick said the airport has determined the best way to maintain financial health, cash flow, and maintaining air service at AVP, would be to institute an additional rates and charges adjustment agreement. The airport has offered the agreement to all air carriers at AVP in compliance with FAA grant assurances.

The Airport Board accepted the resignation of custodian Robert Petrini.