SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Chinchilla United Methodist Church (UMC) invites the community to participate in their monthly Coffee and Cars events, featuring the Pharoahs Car Club of Scranton.

Beginning Saturday, July 10, 2021, this free event allows both car owners and local enthusiasts to enjoy refreshments and camaraderie, coming together over their love of the automobile.

Everyone is welcome and owning a vehicle is not a requirement to attend. There are no age limitations (old or new) on which cars or trucks are allowed to be shown. Do you have a stock 1993 Mustang or perhaps a 2002 Subaru WRX? Or may you have a 1929 Oldsmobile. It doesn’t matter what era, color, stance or color your ride. We can’t wait to meet you.

The event will be held in the Chinchilla UMC parking lot, located behind the church on 411 Layton Road, South Abington Township, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month through November. The specific dates for subsequent monthly Coffee and Cars gatherings are Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, and Nov. 13.

The Pharoahs Car Club of Scranton has partnered with Chinchilla UMC to make this event possible and is actively seeking new members from the local community. Additional information regarding club membership will be available at each Coffee and Cars event.

Questions regarding Coffee and Cars can be directed to Beth Kostelnik, Chaplain, Pharoahs Car Club of Scranton at 484- 333-6602.