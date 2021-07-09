🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON – The Recovery Bank, a nonprofit peer-driven recovery support center, has announced the launch of a new Grief Support Group for family members and loved ones who have lost someone to drug or alcohol addiction, overdose, or other substance-related deaths. The initial group meeting of GRASP (Grief Recovery Support After a Substance Passing) is scheduled for Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:00pm at 120 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton.

“This support group seeks to bring together those who have suffered the unique and extremely painful loss occasioned by overdose and other circumstances, so that they can help each other in their healing process,” said Frank Bolock, Project Director at The Recovery Bank. “Unfortunately, our community has felt far too many of these tragic and untimely deaths, and families often struggle to cope after such a loss,” he continued.

There have been over 500 reported overdose deaths in Lackawanna County since 2014, according to data available from the County Coroner’s Office.

Carol Coolbaugh, facilitator of the Luzerne County Chapter of GRASP, and Cara Cali, a Certified Recovery Specialist/Certified Family Recovery Specialist at The Recovery Bank, will guide the initial support group meeting. The support group is free to the public but seating is limited due to COVID safety precautions. Please call The Recovery Bank

at (570) 880-7901 to reserve a seat.

“As someone who has personally experienced a loss like this, I understand that there is often a stigma associated with overdose deaths. We may become isolated in our grief, feeling that no one understands our pain. The benefit of a group like GRASP is that we can connect with those who have also lived this loss. We don’t have to walk this road alone,” Cali emphasized.

The Recovery Bank is a peer-driven recovery support center for persons who have experienced addiction to alcohol or drugs and their loved ones. The center, located at 120 Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton, is staffed by Certified Recovery Specialists and volunteer partners, and is funded by Northeast Behavioral Health Care Consortium, Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, and the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Visit RecoveryBank.org to learn more.