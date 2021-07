🔊 Listen to this

The 2021 Lackawanna County 3 on 3 Basketball Tourney, scheduled for Aug. 6, 7 and 8 in the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton, has been canceled due to a lack of interest.

The commissioners and the organizing committee wish to thank the sponsors and the individuals who signed up.

The county is on track to offer the event once again next summer.