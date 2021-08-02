🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County will require all visitors in county buildings to wear masks beginning Tuesday, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page.

“Due to the Center for Disease Control’s designation of the Level of Transmission of COVID-19 in Luzerne County as ‘substantial,’ starting Tuesday, August 3, 2021 all visitors to the Luzerne County Courthouse or County buildings must wear a face mask or face covering while on the premises,” the post reads.

The state and county have seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases even as vaccination efforts continue.

On Monday, Luzerne County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths and the state reported 913 new cases. The county death count remains at 830, according to the state Department of Health.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,748 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,121 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Monday confirmed there were 913 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,227,519.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23–July 29 stood at 3.9% — up from 2.6% the prior week.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Aug. 1:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,653,114 total vaccine doses as of Monday, Aug. 2.

• 5,721,705 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 507 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 104 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 30 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, there were 7 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,857 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 166,235 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,921,915 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,378 of total cases have been among health care workers.