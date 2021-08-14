🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National presents thank-you cards to the Gino J. Merli Center for distribution to the veterans. The cards were designed by UNICO and given to school students who added personal messages to the veterans. Students were from Lakeland, North Pocono, Riverside, Scranton School Districts as well as St. Mary of Mt. Carmel and All Saints Academy. Pictured are, from left, Mary Rose Spano, Mary Marrara, Jim Brogna, Charlie Spano of UNICO, Janice McAllister, Volunteer Resource Coordinator, and Pamela Wood, Activity Director received the cards.