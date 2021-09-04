🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Scranton Express Employment Professionals office is joining staffing agencies across the nation in proudly celebrating National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 13 to 19.

According to the American Staffing Association, around 3 million temporary and contract employees work for staffing companies in America during a given week; and during a year, American staffing companies employ 16 million contract and temporary employees.

Of staffing employees, 73% work full time and 64% utilize the industry to fill the gap between jobs to aid in landing a new one. One-in-five say they chose temporary/contract work for the flexibility it offers.

“Express is proud to recognize quality workers playing an integral part of getting America back on its feet after the struggles of 2020,” said Franchisee Amy Clegg, owner of the Scranton Express office. “At Express, we never charge a fee for job seekers and have connections to local businesses that you wouldn’t otherwise find sifting through thousands of online job boards and social media.”

“With the economy booming, now is a great time to try a new field and develop skills for career growth or make a long-term career change through one of our expert recruiters,” said Bill Stoller, Express CEO and chairman of the board. “Every year, Express employs hundreds of thousands of employees and we are honored to be a part of their employment journey.”

The Scranton Express franchise began operation in 2009 and serves all of Lackawanna county, Wyoming county, and Pittston in Luzerne County with temporary help and direct hire employees in a variety of fields, including office services, light industrial, data processing, technical, sales, and marketing.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals is in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Providing localized staffing solutions to our community, Express employed 552,000 people across North America in 2019.

The Scranton office, located at 135 W. Market St., is currently accepting applications. For more information, call 570-963-1000 or visit www.expresspros.com/ScrantonPa.