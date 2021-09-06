🔊 Listen to this

Elsa Whitney named to spring semester 2021 dean’s list at UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Students named to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

To qualify for a place on the dean’s list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

Students named to the dean’s list include Elsa Whitney, of Scranton.

Isaiah May graduates with a Bachelor of Arts in industrial & innov design from Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Isaiah May, from Clarks Summit, graduated from Cedarville University on the weekend of April 30 to May 1 with a Bachelor of Arts in industrial & innov design.

Local students named to dean’s honor list at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following students were named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

• Marcus Hernandez, of Tunkhannock

• Benjamin Storey, of South Abington Township

Zachary Ross of Tunkhannock earns dean’s list honors at Edinboro University

EDINBORO — Zachary Thomas Ross, of Tunkhannock, was named to the dean’s list at Edinboro University for the spring 2021 semester.

In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.

Ross, whose major is applied technology, was among nearly 1,200 students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

Local students named to dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at York College of Pennsylvania

ORK — Over 1500 York College of Pennsylvania students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The following local students were named:

• Emma Harding, of Tunkhannock

Brandon Owens, of Tunkhannock, a junior business analytics major

Cassandra Ksiazek named to East Stroudsburg University’s spring 2021 dean’s list

EAST STROUDSBURG — A total of 1,466 students have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the spring 2021 semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs. Cassandra Ksiazek, of South Abington Township, was among those named to the dean’s list.

Students eligible for the dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

Local students receive degrees from Luzerne County Community College

More than 600 students received their degrees from Luzerne County Community College at the 53rd annual Commencement ceremony at Mohegan Sun Arena. The following local students graduated:

• Denise Mills, of South Abington Township

• Adam Wellard, of Clarks Summit

• Logan Jennings, of Falls.

Anna Elizabeth Moffitt earns degree from Albright College

READING — Anna Elizabeth Moffitt, of Tunkhannock, has earned a bachelor of arts degree. A graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Moffitt majored in psychology as a member of class of 2021 at Albright College.