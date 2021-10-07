🔊 Listen to this

Two certified registered nurse practitioners with diverse experience in general nursing and acute patient care have joined The Wright Center for Community Health to provide primary and preventive care to people of all ages.

Greentown resident Allison Miller, M.S.N., C.R.N.P., F.N.P.-C., joins The Wright Center’s primary care practice in Wayne County at 103 Spruce St., Hawley. She earned her master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees in nursing from The Pennsylvania State University. Miller is a board-certified registered family nurse practitioner and a member of the Emergency Nurses Association. Prior to joining The Wright Center, she worked as an education liaison for Regional Hospital of Scranton and as an emergency department nurse for Moses Taylor Hospital.

At The Wright Center, Miller will see infant, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients. To schedule an appointment with Miller at the Hawley Practice, please call 570-576-8081.

Dunmore resident Kayla Gatto, M.S.N., C.R.N.P., F.N.P.-B.C., joins The Wright Center’s Mid Valley Practice, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn. She earned her master’s degree in nursing from The University of Scranton and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wilkes University. Gatto is a board-certified registered family nurse practitioner. She most recently served as a registered nurse in the medical surgical intensive care unit at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

At The Wright Center, Gatto will provide family practice care to patients of all ages. To schedule an appointment with Gatto at the Mid Valley Practice, please call 570-230-0019.