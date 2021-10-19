🔊 Listen to this

As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, Valley In Motion is partnering with two organizations to promote healthy lifestyles on October 23 and 30 in Scranton and Archbald, respectively. Both events are open to the public.

On Saturday, October 23, at 9am, future doctors at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) will meet at the Olive Street Pavilion on 4 W. Olive Street to walk along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton. All are invited to join! This Walk with a Future Doc event will feature a short talk by a student leader at the Family Medicine Interest Group at GCSOM, followed by a 1.5-mile walk.

“Students are reaching out to neighbors and saying with their actions, ‘We value you and your health so much, we want to walk with you.’ I am so happy to support this fabulous program,” said Dr. Jennifer Joyce, faculty advisor at GCSOM.

The Family Medicine Interest Group at GCSOM hosts Walk with a Future Doc every fourth Saturday at 9am.

On Saturday, October 30, at 9am, the Archbald Neighborhood Association and Dr. Darlene Danay of Old Forge will lead a 2-mile walk starting at Maslyar Memorial Park (also called Laurel Street Little League) on Laurel Street in Archbald. Dr. Danay will give a short talk on lifestyle medicine before walkers proceed to the Gravity Slope Oil House and Lackawanna River Heritage trail. Members of the Archbald Neighborhood Association will be on hand to discuss the future re-purposing of the Oil House, a historic building part of the sprawling Gravity Slope Colliery that employed 1,700 people a century ago.

Walking is one of the best things you can do for your health. Numerous studies point to the health benefits of spending time in nature. Getting regular physical activity on trails helps:

• Reduce stress and anxiety

• Control weight

• Reduce risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers

• Strengthen bones and muscles

• Improve mental health and mood

• Improve sleep quality

• Increase your chances of living longer

• Increase positive feelings about quality of life

• Keep your lungs healthy