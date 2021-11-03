Customers check out the books at the Dalton Community Library book sale on Oct. 16.

A customer at the Dalton Community Library book sale browses through some offerings on Oct. 16.

The Dalton Community Library offered books, baked goods and pizza to those who turned out on Oct. 16.

Dalton Community Library Director Shu Qiu talks to patrons at the library’s book sale on Oct. 16.

DALTON – Area residents crowded under white tent in the McGrath’s Pub & Eatery Parking lot on Oct. 16, hoping to get their shopping done before the predicted rainstorm rolled into town.

On sale where baked goods and books as the Dalton Community Library hosted its second book sale of the year.

Library director Shu Qiu said the book sales are held the third Saturday of April and October to raise funds for the library, which is located directly across the street from McGrath’s.

For sale are a variety hard- and soft-covered books and bread and other baked goods donated by Bet’a Bread Bakery in Clarks Summit.

Shoppers could also take a break and enjoy some free pizza donated by McGrath’s.

“I always have a little list of things that I’m looking for,” said Georgia Bass, of Clark Summit. “But otherwise I just look and see what looks good.”

Bass was finding plenty that looked good as she was on her second trip through the tent to make sure she hadn’t missed anything after placing some books in her car.

It was simply her passion for books that brought Barbara Jones out to the event.

“I am truly a bibliophile,” the Taylor resident said. “I just love books.

“I’m afraid I’m going to run out of them some day.”

Joy Daniels, of Scranton, came to the show with Jones and was impressed with one particular category of books at the event.

“I love all the art books,” she said.

Joanne Slivkanch was a first-time visitor to the sale. She came looking for children’s books for her two grandchildren.

From the look on her 7-year-old grandson Skylar’s face, Slivkanch found what she was looking for.

“We got a lot of great deals,” Slivkanch confirmed.