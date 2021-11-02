NEWTON TOWNSHIP — On Sunday, Nov. 7, Countryside Community Church will be celebrating All Saints Day by not only remembering the saints, but all of those who have gone before us.

People who attend the worship service will get to write on white paper crosses the names of deceased loved ones. These crosses will be collected and will decorate the worship space during Advent and Christmas.

Once these holidays are over, they will be collected again for the Easter Sunrise Service.

According to Countryside Community Church, the “communion of saints” includes not only living believers, but also all those who have gone before us.

Countryside Community Church always honors the memories by music, scripture, and the celebration of the Lord’s Supper.

Those unable to attend the worship service in person may submit the names of those they would like to honor by completing the online form or by contacting the church before noon on Friday, Nov. 5.