DICKSON CITY – Earlier this year, Cornerstone Alliance Church, located at the old Gibbons Ford car dealership on Main Street, opened its doors to the members of Peckville Alliance Church and Country Alliance Church.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the current members of Cornerstone as well as people from the Christian & Missionary Alliance, gathered together for a church dedication service.

Cornerstone’s lead pastor Nestor Soto gave a brief history of the two churches merging together. He said that Peckville Alliance Church began 99 years ago in a tent, which was in the current location of PNC Bank in Peckville. He said that Country Alliance began in 1983 at a concrete chicken house at a farm in Newton Township.

“It was about three years ago that we began the process of merging the two churches together, creating what is now the cornerstone church,” said Nestor.

A video created by David Dixon, executive director of the Eastern PA District of the Christian & Missionary Alliance, was shown telling the story of Cornerstone by the district leaders. It revealed a picture of a rainbow arched over the old Peckville Alliance Church. Nestor explained that it was a reminder that God had not forgotten about us and still has a plan for us.

“Our district leaders wanted to tell the story of Cornerstone at our annual district conference, and interviewed former members of each of the churches involved in forming the new congregation,” he said.

Elder David Longacre, who became a member of Peckville Alliance Church, in 1981, mentioned that he likes the church’s spacious and handicapped-accessible parking lot.

Representing the Eastern Pennsylvania District of the Christian & Missionary Alliance, Reverend Jim Moynihan, pastor of The Church of Elizabethtown, read a letter from district superintendent Nate Howard.

“We affirm your work to becoming a church that can shine the bright light if Jesus, and beyond this city, so that the church can be a witness to your neighbors and to the nations,” he read from the letter. “We also affirm desire not only dedicate your building but also dedicate yourselves.”

Reverend Don Morgantini, who was a pastor of Country Alliance Church for three-and-a-half years, recalled canvassing for the new church in the Newton-Ransom area.

“Little did we know that one day, God would send us there to lead the body in Christ,” he said. “You never know what God has in store for churches in our lives, and we can expect the unexpected.”

Nestor recited Cornerstone’s identity and mission. He said that he and the leadership team had an extended conversation about what to name the blended church. He said that the Bible passage, Ephesians 2:19-22, which reads “Christ the cornerstone,” came into his heart understanding the context of the passage’s author Paul the Apostle.

“Paul is introducing this idea that there are these two separate and distinct people groups that God was bringing together in that time,” Nestor explained. “He (Paul) was putting the seal of approval upon it through the power of the Holy Spirit and called it ‘one church body’. I thought that was such a beautiful picture of us, of these tow churches coming together.”

Nestor said that the mission of Cornerstone is that Jesus is the center of the light of this church and invites all people into a loving relationship with God and authentic friendship with one another.

“So that is what our church is about,” he said. “This is what we have set about to do.”

Cornerstone Alliance Church currently has a kitchen/fellowship room, a conference room, and a youth room, as well as Sunday school classrooms and three restrooms. There are adult Sunday school classes at 9 a.m. The children’s church (grades K through 6) meets during the 10:30 a.m worship service. There are also small group fellowships during the week in various members’ homes.

The services continue to be livestreamed on Cornerstone’s Facebook and YouTube channel.