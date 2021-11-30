🔊 Listen to this

Clarks Summit had their annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 19. People gathered around the tree in front of Citizens Savings Bank on State Street to watch it light up for the holidays. The Wally Gordon Singers regaled the attendees with Christmas carols. From left, are Janice Bevacqua, board member of ABPA (Abington Business & Professional Association), Lisa Akulonis, vice president branch administration at Citizens Savings Bank, Jess Colvin, owner of Pure Suds Co., Gerrie Carey, Clarks Summit council president, Artie Frank, Emergency Management Agency director, as Santa, Robert Sheils, Clarks Summit councilman, and his daughter Grace Sheils.

Antonia Milas, of Clarks Summit, paints a Christmas design on the window of the O’Boyle Real Estate building on State Street.