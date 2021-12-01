‘Fiddler on the Roof’ to be staged Dec. 10-12

🔊 Listen to this

Members of Abington Heights High School’s cast of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ will perform on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

This year’s Abington Heights High School musical will balance modern technology and tradition.

Or, rather “Tradition,” as the song goes.

Student thespians and musicians, together with their advisors and musicians from the community, will present “Fiddler on the Roof” on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

Set in a Russian Jewish village in 1905, the classic musical features songs that echo across the generations — whether they ever saw the production or not, including “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “Do You Love Me?” and, of course “Tradition.”

But to ensure that the performers were playing their roles authentically, advisors took an extra step in preparing students for their transformations.

“We had a rabbi come in from Temple Israel in Scranton,” director Michael Boylan said.

Rabbi Miriam Spitzer spoke with the students about the cultural background of the Jewish communities that inspired the work, Boylan explained. The students had many questions and learned a lot, helping inform their interpretation of the characters, he added.

Against that traditional background, however, audiences will be treated to some very high-tech backgrounds: The production will feature high-tech projected scenes displayed behind the performers, using digital equipment to help evoke the landscapes and feel of Tsarist Russia.

But of course, it’s the music that truly helps tell this timeless tale.

“The kids love the music,” said musical DirectorDana Boylan.

“Fiddler on the Roof” tells the tale of a milkman, Tevye, and his family, which includes wige Golde and five daughters — three of whom buck tradition by seeking to marry for love, rather than submit to arranged marriages. Against this family drama, there are rumors that a Russian pogrom will soon expel the Jewish residents of Anatevka from their village.

The themes of tradition versus change, political upheaval, and tension in family life still resonate today, Dana Boylan said. “It’s also a whole collection of love stories.”

This is her sixth musical production at AHHS. Last year the ensemble staged “Freaky Friday,” a much more recent tale of a mother and her teenage daughter swapping bodies.

Dana Boylan said the idea is to alternate modern and more traditional productions each year, so that over the course of their high school years AHHS students have the opportunity to perform in a range of musicals that include some of the genre’s classics.

In addition to the music and digital backgrounds, audiences also will be treated to costumes typical of the era.

Tickets are available in the high school main office every day 10:15 a.m. – 3 p.m., according to the Music Department’s Facebook page. Adults are $10 and students are $7. Open seating tickets will also be sold at the door before each show.

AHHS Fiddler on the Roof cast

Aiden Snyder, Makenna Kethlycox, Chloe Conway, Julie Dzikowski, Anais Butovich, Hannah Sottile, Kate Walters, Liz Cowgill, Bobby Tricarico, Ben Schneider, Adam Tinkleman, Aidan Lam, Nick Roditski, Zachary Cahn, Ben Mott, Aylah Perri, Gabi Snyder, Avynne Storey, Dane Huggler, Connor MacLeod, John Roman Vachino, Kyle Munley, Ellie Jordan, Jessie Dzikowski, Melissa Betts, Amelia Campbell, Sydney Clark, Sophia Cody, Maisy Earl, Lizzie Erickson, Mariella McCue, Jaiden Mitchell, Ava Smolley, Cadence Tigue, Jonah Cahn, Oliver Riviere, Mr. Jim Becchetti and Mr. Michael Lesnesky

Student pit musicians

Emma Illian, Matt Driesbaugh, Avery Smith, Bixin Liu, Kyle Munley, Justin Dzikowski, Natalie Wince, Brian Radle, Emily Fink, Trent Thompson, Mary Brennan, Jordan Cummings and Ben Hood

Director

Michael Boylan

Musical Director

Dana Boylan

Choreographer

Nick Lazor

Technical Director

Ellen McGlynn

Producer

Allison Covell