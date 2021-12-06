🔊 Listen to this

A man from Lackawanna County was charged with setting a fire that claimed the life of another person in Bucks County over the weekend.

Christopher George Gillie, of Monroe Street, Dunmore, used accelerant to ignite the fire at 5777 Private Drive in the Doylestown section of Buckington Township killing 81-year-old Julius Drelick, whose body was found in a second floor bedroom, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Drelick’s wife, Phyllis, was able to escape to safety.

Gillie’s roommate in Dunmore is the Drelicks’ daughter, court records say.

Court records say Gillie was arrested in Dunmore driving the daughter’s vehicle, a Buick Encore, and was in possession of house keys to the Private Drive residence. A rifle was found inside the vehicle.

Gillie was arraigned early Monday morning on charges of criminal homicide, criminal attempt to commit homicide, three counts of arson, two counts each of burglary, criminal trespass and aggravated assault, and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, theft and criminal mischief. He was jailed without bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

The charges were filed by the Buckingham Township Police Department in Bucks County.

According to Weintraub, firefighters responded to the blaze just after 3 a.m. Sunday, finding Phyllis Drelick outside.

Firefighters were unable to enter the burning residence due to heavy fire and smoke.

The Drelicks used a chair lift to go up and down the stairs but flames knocked out electricity in the house resulting in Julius Drelick unable to escape, court records say.

A police canine detected accelerant in three areas inside the house.

Surveillance footage showed a vehicle similar to a Buick Encore turning up the driveway just after 2 a.m. and driving away just before 3 a.m., court records say.

Investigators say Dunmore police detained Gillie driving the Buick hours after the fire.

A police canine detected an odor of an accelerant on Gillie’s body, court records say.

Online court records say Gillie pleaded guilty to an arson charge in Lackawanna County Court and was sentenced May 7, 2013, to 21 months to five years in state prison followed by five years probation.

Broadcast reports at the time said Gillie set fire to a vacant home and garage on Larch Street, Scranton, on Oct. 25, 2012.