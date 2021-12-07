🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON – Gerrity’s Supermarkets will be holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the next two weeks.

Gerrity’s and Lackawanna County have partnered to offer $50 gift cards to anyone who receives their first dose at one of the clinics. Lackawanna County will be sponsoring the cost of the gift cards for the first 100 recipients at each clinic.

Gerrity’s pharmacists will be dispensing the Moderna vaccine to anyone who is 18 years of age or older. People can sing up at gerritys.com.

The dates at locations for the clinics are as follows:

• Dec. 8: Keyser-Oak Shopping Center, Scranton

• Dec. 15: 702 S. Main Ave., Scranton

• Dec. 16: 4015 Birney Ave., Moosic.