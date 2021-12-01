🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Wolf Administration Tuesday announced $2 million in grant funding for key rehabilitation and further development of Nay Aug Park and Pool Complex in Scranton.

“Local parks serve as a primary venue for recreation in communities across Pennsylvania and the impact they have on visitors’ lives is undeniable,” said Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “We are happy to help Scranton and Luzerne County with funding for critical improvements and new development at such an important park for the community. These projects will help expand recreation opportunities for Pennsylvanians, which is at the core of DCNR’s mission.”

Work at the park includes construction of pool, spray park, bathhouse and pavilion; installation of filtration and recirculation systems, utilities and fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

“The park system in the city of Scranton is a great source of community pride and we are committed to improving our recreational opportunities for all residents to enjoy,” said Scranton Mayor Paige G. Gognetti. “We are grateful to Secretary Dunn and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for their investment in Scranton and look forward to working together with all of our city and regional partners to enhance our parks and natural recreation spaces.”

Established in 1893, Nay Aug Park is Scranton’s largest park. Its name means “noisy water or roaring brook,” which traces back to the Munsee tribe, a subgroup of the Lenape tribe. Today, it is a popular destination for family outings, picnics and social gatherings, also featuring a number of monuments and memorials to veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Other projects awarded to the city include $149,400 for improvements to Connell Park and $198,000 for improvements to Weston Park.

Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants can fund:

Planning, acquisition, and development of public parks

Recreation areas

Motorized and non-motorized trails

River conservation and access

Conservation of open space

