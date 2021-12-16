🔊 Listen to this

Ann Genett, President of the Scranton Chapter of UNICO National, announced the chapter’s annual ball will be held Feb. 26, 2022, at Genetti’s Manor in Dickson City.

The UNICAN of the year honoree is Past Chapter President Jim Brogna, Vice President, Strategic Partnership Development at Allied Services.

Reservations are required and may be made by contacting UNICO at 570-499-1534.

Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax will be the musical entertainment, and this year the ball will feature a Carnevale (Mardi Gras) theme.