As part of the “Giving Tuesday” global generosity movement, The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented Maureen Maher-Gray, Executive Director of the NEPA Youth Shelter, inside left, with a $50,000 donation to support its educational and counseling programs and its food, clothing and personal essentials distribution. The gift will also assist the agency and its clients to recover from the hardships endured during the pandemic. From left are J.J. Perrone, Lackawanna County Economic Development Department; Ms. Maher-Gray, Commissioner Debi Domenick, Esq., Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Atty. Frank Ruggiero, Lackawanna County Solicitor; and Margaret Piccotti, Lackawanna County Economic Development Department.