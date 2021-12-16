🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A licensed clinical social worker with experience as a psychiatric therapist and clinical supervisor has joined The Wright Center for Community Health’s Mid Valley Practice at 5 S. Washington St., Jermyn.

Danielle D. Sholcosky, M.S.W., L.C.S.W., C.P.R.P., of Dickson City, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal studies with a minor in human development and family studies from The Pennsylvania State University. She earned her Master in Social Work degree with a behavioral health specialization from Marywood University.

A licensed clinical social worker and licensed social worker, Sholcosky previously worked as a psychiatric therapist at NEPA Community Health Care and as a clinical supervisor and psychiatric therapist at NHS Human Services Agency of NEPA. Sholcosky also served as a support specialist at Step-by-Step Inc.

At the Wright Center, Sholcosky will provide outpatient individual, group and family therapy services to mental health and substance use disorder patients. To schedule an appointment with Sholcosky at the Mid Valley Practice, please call 570-230-0019.