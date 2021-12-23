🔊 Listen to this

This is the season of giving, a time to reflect on what is important to us, a time to remember the needy, a time to support our family, friends, and worthy causes. I just listened to a podcast that explored the question “What makes us happy?” and one of the conclusions was that what makes us truly happy is being able to give, not just money, but the gift of time, the gift of caring, the gift of listening, the gift of helping.

Erica, Dietrich Theater Executive Director, beamed when she told me that over 400 people came to the Dietrich Theater to accept our gift and the gift of our friends at Ace-Robbins to see a free showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Even popcorn and soda were free. Three showings were in all four theaters, making it possible to observe social distancing. And all of us at the Dietrich and Ace-Robbins feel so good inside that those who have attended this yearly free showing for the last 20 years and those who came to see it for the first time had such a festive time.

At the Dietrich we have come through hard times because of so many that have been so generous with their talents, time, and resources. When we lost the multi-talented Jim Hudock, our longtime volunteer jack-of-all trades Jim Rosengrant stepped up to keep our theater lit, inside and out, and perform so many of the other tasks that keep us well cared for in every way. To help pay for free classes for children, our Dietrich Fundraising Committee spends hours to plan for fundraising events like Touch-a-Truck and raffles and sales of hand made items, some of them donated by others in the community. Others have given by becoming Dietrich Theater members or making end-of-the-year tax deductible gifts, gifts that keep our mission alive and thriving. The spirit of giving is in the air. If the spirit of giving moves you, let us know by calling Erica Rogler at 570-836-1022, ext. 2.

Coming up, Erica informs me, is our popular Holiday Camp with Amy and Steve Colley, so popular that one session is filled, but another session Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 28, 29 and 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., still has room for a few more campers. Just call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022, ext 3. Just $35 per student for three days of pottery and sculpture, drawing and painting and 3-D collage with trash to treasures, our holiday gift to you and your budding artists.

A Dietrich Theater program that is always like a gift for me is our Wyoming County Reads, now in its 18th year. After the holiday rush, we can all immerse ourselves in the pages of two classic literary masterpieces: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton. Both are glimpses into life in the 1920’s with all of its glitter and manners and moral codes. Led by our always enlightening book discussion leader Bill Chapla, we will have a chance to not only examine each book, but we will also be able to see free showings of their film adaptations. February is the month that all of this will happen and you are invited. See all of the details at www.dietrichtheater.com. A winter gift to all of us!

On a very personal note, I am so grateful to be part of the history of the Dietrich Theater, and I am now the recipient of all of the good work that has been done to provide so many learning and entertainment opportunities to our community and beyond, opportunities that I can attend and be the benefactor of their enrichment. My journey through the last 23 years of bringing back the Dietrich Theater and reinventing it as a movie theater and a cultural center has brought me so much happiness. We at the Dietrich hope that we bring light and happiness into your life, too. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!